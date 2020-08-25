El Dorado County student tests positive for COVID-19 after return for in-person learning

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Tuesday, students at Lakeview Elementary reported for their second week of in-person learning with one group of 11 students missing after a child in that group tested positive for COVID-19.

“We immediately reached out to the health department and we’re able to talk with them to get direction as to what to do,” Superintendent Cheryl Olson explained.

Sunday, they determined the risk was limited to the child’s’ small learning group.

“And because we do really have extensive health protocols in place, public health felt like we would just need to isolate the one cohort,” Olson said.

Wayne Ziese said his thoughts were with that learning group.

“We don’t want any child to be sick,” Ziese said. “We don’t want 10 other children that may become sick from a child who was brought to school with the virus unknowingly.”

Ziese told FOX40 he felt safe dropping off his grandkids for class Tuesday morning.

“As family members, as a grandparent, I’m taking my precautions because, obviously, I’m more susceptible even with a pre-existing condition,” Ziese said. “So, it’s critically important for kids to be in school, in my opinion.”

Olson said the Rescue Union School District is continuing with protocols they believe will keep students and staff safe while allowing in-person learning to continue.

She said she’s been pleased with students’ cooperation.

“Going into a kindergarten class, you see them sitting in their little areas and at their tables,” Olson said. “We have the plexiglass barriers. They’re keeping to themselves. They’re using their own materials.”

Ziese said he’s happy two of his grandchildren can learn in person but wishes the other two, in a different part of the state, had that opportunity.

“I’ve got kids across the state that are trying to learn from home and they’re sliding further and further behind,” Ziese explained.