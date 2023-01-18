(KTXL) — A fallen tree aided deputies from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department in the arrest of a wanted person.

A photo shared by the sheriff’s office shows a downed tree partially on top of a truck.

Courtesy El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department

When deputies arrived on the scene to help the driver, they found that the driver had an outstanding warrant.

Since Dec. 27, California has been hit by several atmospheric rivers which have brought nearly 10 inches of rain to the Sacramento area and have caused significant damage and flooding throughout Northern California.

The strong winds caused damage or felled hundreds of trees in Sacramento and thousands throughout the state.