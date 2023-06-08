(KTXL) — Those looking to celebrate everything blueberry this summer might be excited to hear that Once In a Blue Moon Berries is bringing back their blueberry festival for the second year.

On June 10th and 11th from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., this locally owned and operated El Dorado Hills blueberry farm will be celebrating the little blueberry with specialty drinks, candies, food and more.

The farm is located at 1820 Arroyo Vista Way, El Dorado Hills.

The festival will also include a petting zoo, face painting, kid’s games, a kid’s craft area, live music, a pie-eating competition and more.

There will be more than 30 local vendors offering these different drinks, foods and experiences for festival-goers.

Once in a Blue Moon Berries has been operating in El Dorado Hills for almost 15 years, offering people the opportunity to come and pick their own blueberries.

Due to the cool weather this year, the bushes are more filled than ever before.

Those visiting the festival can pay $20 to fill a bucket of their own hand-picked blueberries. Visitors can also bring their own buckets, but the farm will use its buckets to weigh the berries.

Single admission tickets cost $6, a family four-pack is $20 and those ages four or under get in free. The farm is not guaranteeing the ability to buy tickets at the gate.