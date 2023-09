(FOX40.COM) — The body of a woman found in Folsom Lake on Aug. 19 was identified as a San Francisco woman on Wednesday, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

Using DNA analysis, investigators identified the body as Natalee Heilaman, 27, who was listed as a missing person in January out of Nevada County.

Heilaman’s body was discovered near Rattlesnake Bar by a person who was recreating in the area.

Deputies said there was no indication of foul play.