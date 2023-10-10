(FOX40.COM) — The boyfriend of a Placerville woman who was found dead from stab wounds on Thursday has been arrested in connection to her death, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said on Tuesday that Michael Thompson, 43, was arrested in connection with the death of his girlfriend, Christian Lee Humlick, 36.

Officials said deputies responded to Prado Vista Lane around 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 5 and found Humlick dead in a residence and Thompson with traumatic wounds in a different home.

During the course of their investigation, detectives determined there were no outstanding persons of interest or threats to the community.

Thompson is facing charges of murder 187(A) PC with an enhancement for use of a deadly weapon under 12022(b)(1) PC and will be booked into the El Dorado County Jail following his release from the hospital.