(KTXL) — A burning semi-truck delayed traffic temporarily on Highway 50 in El Dorado County on Friday, according to Caltrans District 3.

At 11:36 a.m., Caltrans shared that westbound traffic was being held at Meyers and eastbound traffic was being held at Echo Pass due to the burning vehicle.

Crews began working to clear the truck and at 12:16 p.m. shared that it was pushed off the highway and debris was being cleared.

Caltrans estimated that it would be 30 minutes until the roadway was reopened, and at 12:41 p.m. westbound traffic in Meyers was released.

No one was injured in the fire and the video shows a large vehicle fire throwing a large column of black smoke into the air.