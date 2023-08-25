(FOX40.COM) — A DUI checkpoint that will be conducted in El Dorado County has been announced by California Highway Patrol.

The checkpoint will be operated “somewhere within the unincorporated area” of El Dorado County on Saturday.

•Video Above: California State Senator arrested on suspicion of DUI in downtown Sacramento

Lieutenant and Placerville Area Commander Rick Hatfield said that all vehicles that approach the area will be checked for drivers who are under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“All too often, members of our community are senselessly injured or killed on our local roadways by intoxicated drivers,” Hatfield said.

“Our objective is to send a clear message to those individuals that consider driving and mixing alcohol or drugs: You will be caught, and your vehicle will be towed away,” he added.

CHP said in a social media post that the goal of sobriety checkpoints is to ensure “the safe passage of each and every motorist by targeting roads where there is a high frequency of intoxicated drivers.”

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.