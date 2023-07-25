(KTXL) — Tuesday marks the grand opening of California’s first X-Golf location and it will be located at the El Dorado Hills Town Center.

X-Golf will be filling the vacant space adjacent to the Regal Theaters that was once a Chili’s Grill and Bar at 2085 Vine St. Suite 201, El Dorado Hills.

X-Golf has 90 locations across the United States where golf beginners, enthusiasts and pros can enjoy a drink at the bar, eat a meal at their restaurant and shoot a few holes on one of their seven simulators.

With temperatures soaring into the 100s recently, the ability to step inside and still enjoy the game of golf is an enticing thing.

“Our R & D department has spent over 15 years engineering a sophisticated combination of laser, light, impact and camera sensory technologies to collect raw data at and around the impact zone,” explains the X-Golf website. “Combined with incredible computing power and custom-built 3D graphics software, X-Golf is the smartest kid in class.”

X-Golf claims to have one of the most realistic simulated golf experiences when it comes to the contact point between the clubhead and the ball and the overall flight characteristics of the ball.

Once you are finished up with your round for the day or just need to recharge before the next tee off, X-Golf also has a full bar and kitchen.

Food and beverage options include beers on tap, specialty cocktails, wine and shareable meals like chicken tenders, pizza, crab rangoons and more.

X-Golf will open its doors at noon on Tuesday, although regular hours of operation have not been announced yet.