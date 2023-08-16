(FOX40.COM) — A well-known Kansas City Chiefs fan known as ‘ChiefsAholic’ is suspected of robbing an El Dorado Hills bank and a bank in Sparks, Nevada while fleeing from law enforcement in the Midwest.

On Aug. 9, the U.S. Court for the Western District of Missouri filed two new findings against Xaviar Michael Babudar, 29, of Overland Park, Kansas.

The documents state that Babudar was allegedly involved in the June 8 robbery of Heritage Bank in Sparks, NV, and a July 3 robbery of a U.S. Bank branch in El Dorado Hills.

To support these new accusations, video surveillance footage and clothes from Babudar’s car were submitted as evidence.

Babudar was arrested on July 7 in Lincoln, about 30 miles north of Sacramento, after being on the run from officials for around five months.

According to the district court, In December 2022, Babudar was charged with robbing the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union and was released on bond in February.

In March, Babudar fled prosecution after removing his ankle monitor and was later located in Northern California.

“According to an affidavit filed in support of the federal criminal complaint, Babudar traveled throughout the Midwest to perpetrate a string of robberies at various banks and credit unions. He allegedly laundered the robbery proceeds through area casinos and bank accounts,” the district court wrote in a statement.

Further investigation by the FBI found that Babudar had allegedly redeemed more than $1 million in chips from casinos in Missouri, Kansas and Illinois between April and December 2022, according to the affidavit.

The location of Babudar’s cell phone was also found to be in the same cities and places for several previously unsolved bank robberies and attempted robberies.

The main complaint against Babudar refers to the March 2, 2022 robbery of the Great Western Bank in Clive, Iowa where he is suspected of stealing $70,000 and transporting the money across state lines to Missouri.