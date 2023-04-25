(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is searching for the driver responsible for a major-injury hit-and-run that happened on April 19.

The crash happened on Union Mine Road.

CHP said a vehicle connected to the crash was found, but it appears to have been abandoned. The vehicle involved was a 1991 Dodge Dakota.

Photos shared by the CHP show it had expired tags, dating 2019. It also had a decorative San Francisco 49ers license plate cover.

Anyone who knows the driver of the vehicle or the owner or where the vehicle is usually parked is asked to contact officers at 530-748-2450 or 916-861-1300.