(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol’s Placerville office is investigating a hit-and-run that left a 16-year-old dead in El Dorado County.

A 16-year-old was walking on Highway 50, west of El Dorado Road, around 3 a.m. when he was struck by a car, according to the CHP.

The teen was seriously injured in the crash and died, while the driver left the scene.

Investigators believe the car is a white 2018-2022 Honda Accord based on evidence left at the scene.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Placerville CHP at 530-748-2450.