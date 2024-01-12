(FOX40.COM) — The California Highway Patrol Placerville station is still searching for the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of a teen in June 2023.

At around 3:05 a.m., 16-year-old Josiah Stayner was walking along westbound US 50 at El Dorado Road in Placerville when he was struck by a vehicle.

Investigators determined the suspect vehicle to be a white 2018 to 2020 Honda Accord based on physical evidence.

The vehicle is likely to have damage to its front left side and driver-side mirror, according to the CHP.

Anyone with information can contact the Placerville Area CHP Office at 530-478-2450.