(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol’s Placerville area office will be holding a meeting with the Pollock Pines community after a crash injured five children.

Officers said they will be answering questions related to the crash that happened on Pony Express Trail.

On Wednesday, the El Dorado Fire Protection District said reports came in about several “elementary school-aged” children being injured after a man driving an appliance truck struck them.

According to CHP Placerville, the children were crossing the street in the crosswalk along Pony Express Trail when they were hit.

The CHP said the driver of the truck cooperated with investigators and stayed at the scene after the collision.

“Our local CHP station has been fielding numerous inquiries, comments, etc., so we want to reach out and avail ourselves to the community,” the CHP office posted on Facebook.

The debrief will be at Pinewood Elementary in the multipurpose room, 6181 Pine Street, on Monday at 6 p.m.

According to the CHP, the El Dorado County Department of Transportation will be at the meeting and so will several other stakeholders and community resources.

Several residents commented on Facebook with concern about the crosswalks and road safety in the area.