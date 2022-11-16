EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A convicted murderer was arrested in an El Dorado County motel on drug charges, according to the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office.

Deonte Upchurch used a voucher from the El Dorado County Health and Human Services to pay for a room at a Placerville motel where 116.8 grams of methamphetamine and a bindle containing 12.5 grams of heroin was found, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Upchurch is facing charges for possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of sale and possession of heroin.

In March 2021, Upchurch was released from prison after being sentenced in 2015 to 25 years to life for first-degree murder and four years for robbery, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Upchurch was released due to a reform law that vacated his murder conviction, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

According to the District Attorney, Upchurch was an accomplice in a Sacramento County murder where Upchurch and Matthew Brownwood robbed a drug dealer of several jars of marijuana and fatally shot the man.