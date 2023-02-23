(KTXL) — A property owner in El Dorado County was arrested after threatening a delivery driver with a firearm, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

A delivery driver was on the wrong property and the suspect became upset with the driver. Following a verbal argument the property owners brandished firearms.

Deputies found that one of the property owners was not supposed to be in possession of a firearm and was arrested.

The property owner is also facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and negligent discharge of a firearm.

The sheriff’s office said that to avoid this situation property owners should make their address easily identifiable, don’t possess firearms “if a judge told you not to” and be good neighbors.