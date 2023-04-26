(KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said deputies shot and killed a person while serving a search warrant Wednesday because the person “appeared” to have a firearm.

The sheriff’s office said the warrant was being served at a home near Baco Drive and Blairs Lane in Placerville.

Deputies that were serving the warrant saw the person approach the door “with what appeared to be a firearm,” the sheriff’s office said.

The agency said that deputies “were involved” in a shooting, and the person was “confirmed to be deceased” as a result. No deputies were injured.

The situation in the area is still active, and deputies have a home surrounded.

The sheriff’s office said they do not believe any wanted people are outside of their perimeter.