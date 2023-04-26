(KTXL) — A woman in her 70s came away with “minor traumatic injuries” after her car fell 150 feet down an embankment in rural El Dorado County on Tuesday, according to the El Dorado County Fire Protection District.

The woman was driving along Highway 49 when she lost control of the vehicle near Pedro Hill and plunged down the embankment, firefighters said.

When fire officials arrived on the scene they found the woman had “miraculously” missed every tree on her way through the densely wooded area and was able to keep the vehicle on all four wheels.

The woman had to be extricated from the vehicle and carried to the roadway with the use of a “rope system” before being taken to Marshall Medical Center, firefighters said.