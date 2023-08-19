(FOX40.COM) — The first human case of West Nile virus in a human in El Dorado County was confirmed by county health officials Friday.

County officials said the infection was reported near Placerville.

El Dorado County announced its first case of a West Nile-positive bird for the year on Aug. 2.

According to the California government website tracking West Nile cases, there have been 26 human cases of West Nile this year.

El Dorado County Officials offered the following tips to help prevent catching West Nile Virus:

• Drain standing water around the property and keep water in swimming pools, ponds and water troughs

circulating or treated with “Mosquito Dunks” or mosquito fish.

• Apply insect repellent that contains DEET or another approved substance (e.g. picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR 3535) on exposed skin when outdoors.

• Dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors among mosquitoes. Mosquitoes are most active at dusk and dawn.

• Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens, kept in good condition.

• Report dead birds and tree squirrels to the State West Nile Virus hotline at (877) WNV-BIRD (877-968-2473) or online at www.westnile.ca.gov.

• Wear gloves and place the dead bird or squirrel in a double plastic bag if you dispose of it yourself.