(FOX40.COM) — An El Dorado County elementary school principal has been arrested on suspicion of conducting cybercrimes against minor(s), according to the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office.

Boyd Holler, 37, of Pollock Pines is the principal of Pioneer Elementary in the Pioneer Union School district.

Pioneer Elementary is located at 6862 Mt. Aukum Rd., Somerset.

Holler is facing charges of four counts of sending harmful matter to a minor and one count of contacting or communicating with a minor for the purpose of engaging in lewd and lascivious behavior, according to the district attorney’s office.

The district attorney’s investigation and eventual arrest of Holler was conducted in partnership with the FBI’s Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force.