(KTXL) — A Cameron Park father was been arrested in connection to the June 17 murder of his five-week-old infant, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin Van Steefkerk, 37, is facing charges of murder along with several other charges connected to his alleged involvement in the death of his child.

At around 9:47 a.m., sheriff’s detectives responded to a local hospital following reports from medical personnel of physical abuse against an infant.

Detectives found an infant that had been taken into the hospital with numerous injuries and was in critical condition. The infant later died of its injuries.

It is unknown at this time who brought the infant into the hospital.

Investigators identified Van Steefkerk as a possible suspect and arrested him on Tuesday near the El Dorado County Coroner’s Office in Placerville, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office did not say if they have any other possible suspects at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Van Steefkerk was booked into the El Dorado County Jail and is not eligible for bail.