(KTXL) — A fundraiser has been launched for the families of the children injured in a traffic collision in Pollock Pines on Wednesday.

The El Dorado Community Foundation said it is collecting funds to help the victims of the crash, which resulted in five children going to the hospital, with three of them having major injuries. All of them were airlifted to different hospitals.

Three of the five kids were transported to UC Davis Medical Center and are still receiving care, the California Highway Patrol told FOX40 on Thursday.

“The whole community is devastated by the tragic events near Pine Top Montessori yesterday morning,” the foundation said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all those affected. While we don’t yet know the full extent of the tragedy, we do know that there will be monetary needs for those affected.”

“We know that no amount of money can fix the damage that was done, but we can help to lessen the financial burdens of the families involved,” the foundation continued. “Our community has always stepped forward when needs have arisen, and we know this time will be no different. Our community is strong, resilient, and filled with heart, even when our collective hearts are breaking in the face of tragedy.

The foundation is asking donors to include Pine Top Montessori in the “Additional Information” section of the donation page to ensure their money will go to the affected families.

You can donate to the fund here.

Around 10:42 a.m. on Wednesday, the El Dorado Fire Protection District said reports came in about several “elementary school-aged” children being injured after a man driving an appliance truck struck them.

According to CHP Placerville, the children were crossing the street in the crosswalk along Pony Express Trail when they were hit.

The CHP said the driver of the truck cooperated with investigators and stayed at the scene after the collision.

Pine Top Montessori, a preschool in Pollock Pines, released a statement about the crash:

At Pine Top Montessori, the well-being of each child under our care is our highest priority. We consider all our students to be part of our family. Our hearts and prayers are with all our families, and we are sending our prayers for their speedy recovery. We remain in close communication with authorities and parents to address the issue. To ensure the safety of all children, we respectfully ask that only parents and their children visit our facility Pine Top Montessori