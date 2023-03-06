(KTXL) — A local emergency was proclaimed by the El Dorado County Sheriff, Jeff Leikauf, on Sunday due to the winter storms that have brought substantial precipitation and snow to the area.

The local emergency is due to the winter storms that are threatening the lives of those living within El Dorado County, the sheriff’s office says. The storms have also threatened roadways, water and power infrastructure, facilities and structures in the county.

According to the sheriff’s office, the California Government Code 8630 states, “a local emergency may be proclaimed only by the governing body of a county, a city and county, or city or by an official so designated by ordinance adopted by such governing body.”

The local emergency will last for seven days unless it is confirmed by the “governing body” of El Dorado County.