(FOX40.COM) — The search and rescue capabilities of the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office have reached a new peak with the establishment of its first-ever aviation unit.

On Oct. 20, the thumping and whirring of a rotary aircraft could be heard in the skies of El Dorado County as the sheriff’s office’s first-ever helicopter completed its cross-country journey.

After a more than 2,800-mile journey from Seminole County, Florida, the sheriff’s office’s newly acquired Airbus H125, named Echo 1, touched down in El Dorado County.

The sheriff’s office told FOX40.com that it was an 18-month search to find the airframe that they believe will serve the greatest amounts of roles for the agency.

“The primary use of the helicopter is search and rescue in remote areas where ground rescue may have an extended response time or be inefficient,” the sheriff’s office wrote in an email to FOX40.com.

The helicopter will also be used to aid law enforcement efforts in the county and in neighboring counties with the ability to observe incidents from a safe distance and provide a better ability to direct ground units.

It will also be used as an aerial firefighting platform in order to provide local and immediate fire attack.

This could be crucial as El Dorado County has seen some of California’s largest fires in recent years.

Unlike Sacramento, San Joaquin and Placer Counties, El Dorado County is mainly comprised of extremely rugged landscapes with dense forests and some of the highest peaks in the region.

Extending from the eastern shore of Folsom Lake to South Lake Tahoe, this helicopter is equipped to penetrate some of the most difficult terrain in the county, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The helicopter allows for faster searching with the infrared camera system and efficient rescues with the hoist capabilities,” the sheriff’s office wrote to FOX40.com.

The sheriff’s office said Echo 1 is also equipped with a spotlight, an external cargo hook, a flight officer console with mobile mapping and a complete avionics system.

Luckily the sheriff’s office did not have to look too far to find a flight crew to fly the new helicopter and operate all of the equipment.

The crew will be comprised of existing sheriff’s deputies who have military experience working with helicopters and are experienced in search and rescue and aerial firefighting missions.

Piloting the Airbus will be Deputy Joe Brown who also pilots the HH-60 Pave Hawk in the Airforce Reserve.

The Flight Officer will be Deputy Patrick Becker who served as a Huey Crew Chief during his service with the United States Marine Corps.

Despite the helicopter being previously operated by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, the Airbus has an expected service life beyond 45 years, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office told FOX40.com that their overall vision for Echo 1 is to have it aid in their mission of making the community safer and to increase the safety and efficiency of sheriff’s office operations.