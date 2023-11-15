(FOX40.COM) — A patrol vehicle was struck by a fallen tree in El Dorado County on Wednesday, officials said.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle was struck after 2 p.m. in the area of Grizzly Flat Road and Sweeny Road.

The three occupants in the vehicle are volunteers of the Team of Active Retirees (S.T.A.R.) program, which consists of senior volunteers who assist the sheriff’s office with crime prevention and other programs.

Officials said the three people were taken to the hospital.

The three volunteers were conducting security patrols in the area, the sheriff’s office said.

“With the changes in weather conditions, the sheriff’s office reminds everyone to drive with caution,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “Ensure that your lights are in proper working condition and your windshield wipers work appropriately.”

“Be cautious of falling debris and animals in the road, especially in hours of limited visibility,” the sheriff’s office continued.