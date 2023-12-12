(FOX40.COM) — A woman was arrested for allegedly firing multiple gunshots at the Best Western, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

At 5:21 p.m. EL Dorado deputies responded to the Best Western Hotel at 6850 Green Leaf Drive in Placerville for a report of an armed person on the hotel’s property. A hotel worker advised law enforcement that a female subject had fired multiple gunshots and walked towards the Mexican restaurant, also on the hotel property.

Upon arrival, deputies say they contacted the suspect who was identified as 77-year-old Michele Jason, a Monterey resident. She was reportedly inside Casa Los Abuelos restaurant. Deputies say that Jason fired one gunshot inside her hotel room and another in the direction of a hotel employee.

Jason was subsequently arrested and booked into the El Dorado County Jail under suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and negligent discharge of a weapon.