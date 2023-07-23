Update 3:20 p.m.: 10% containment has been reached around the fire as it holds at 10 acres. Evacuations are still in place for Leap Frog Lane in Somerset.

(KTXL) — A vegetation fire in the El Dorado County community of Somerset is threatening several structures and evacuations have been ordered, according to CAL FIRE Amador-El Dorado Unit.

The fire has been spotted at 10 acres and CAL FIRE air tankers have begun dropping retardant, according to ALERTCalifornia cameras.

The fire is burning in the area of Rontree Lane and Fairplay Road.

This is a developing story.