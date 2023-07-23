Update 3:20 p.m.: 10% containment has been reached around the fire as it holds at 10 acres. Evacuations are still in place for Leap Frog Lane in Somerset.
(KTXL) — A vegetation fire in the El Dorado County community of Somerset is threatening several structures and evacuations have been ordered, according to CAL FIRE Amador-El Dorado Unit.
The fire has been spotted at 10 acres and CAL FIRE air tankers have begun dropping retardant, according to ALERTCalifornia cameras.
Wildfire Information
•Zonehaven, CAL FIRE and NIXLE: Websites you can use for wildfire information
•‘AlertCalifornia’ live cams to provide more insight into natural disasters
•These are the items to include in your emergency kit in case of a disaster
The fire is burning in the area of Rontree Lane and Fairplay Road.
This is a developing story.