(KTXL) — A Meyers home suffered serious damage after an unknown explosion caused a home to go up in flames all while it was also almost fully encased in snow, according to the Lake Valley Fire Protection District.

– Video above: Drought Conditions Improve Across the State

Reports came in of an explosion in the area of Arrowhead Avenue and Piute Street, and when fire crews arrived debris was found everywhere and the structure was fully engulfed in flames, the district said.

Lake Valley Fire Protection District

Lake Valley Fire Protection District

Lake Valley Fire Protection District

Lake Valley Fire Protection District

Lake Valley Fire Protection District

Lake Valley Fire Protection District

Lake Valley Fire Protection District

Lake Valley Fire Protection District

Lake Valley Fire Protection District

Lake Valley Fire Protection District

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue

Brush 7, Engine 7, Engine 6, Medical 7, Engine 3 and Truck 2 were requested and crews began cutting in hard lines in order to protect nearby homes and extinguish the fire.

Crews from South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue also responded and found the hydrant had not been dug out of the snow, which caused a delay in getting the water to put out the fire.

Lake Valley said that without the assistance of Truck 2, they would not have been able to extinguish the blaze.

Engine 7 remained on scene throughout the night and will return on Friday for further assessment.

The cause of the fire and the explosion is still under investigation.