(FOX40.COM) — As Caltrans handled isolated flooding in the valley, their crews in the Sierra were busy clearing roadways of large rock slides, according to the California Highway Patrol South Lake Tahoe station.

Sometime on Tuesday night, several large boulders fell and blocked U.S. 50 at Echo Summit in both directions.

The rock slide closed the roadway for three hours as Caltrans crews worked to clear the larger boulders from the roadway.

Crews will return to this section of U.S. 50 on Wednesday to continue clean-up and continue blasting larger boulders.