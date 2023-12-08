(FOX40.COM) — A fatal crash along westbound Highway 50, east of Kyburz, closed the highway for several hours, according to the Placerville California Highway Patrol station.

The crash occurred around 9:45 a.m. when a vehicle driven by a 72-year-old man left the roadway for an unknown reason and collided with a boulder causing the vehicle to flip.

First responders found the man and a female passenger inside of the vehicle.

Despite life-saving measures by medical personnel the man died at the scene. The woman sustained moderate injuries.

At 11:49 a.m., the roadway was reopened, according to CHP.