(KTXL) — Starting Friday, seasonal fire restrictions will go into effect under Forest Order 03-23-11 in the El Dorado National Forest as drier conditions continue to increase across the forest and much of Northern California.

Under the restrictions wood and charcoal fires are only allowed in metal rings and grills at designated developed recreation sites listed in the order.

“We appreciate the cooperation of residents and visitors who help prevent human-caused wildfires by following these fire restrictions,” said Forest Fire Management Officer Nickie Johnny. “We have already encountered some abandoned campfires this year, so if you see an abandoned or illegal fire, call 911.”

Even those with a valid California Campfire Permit are not exempt from the prohibitions listed in the order.

Those with a California Campfire Permit are allowed to use a portable propane campfire pit, stove or lantern that uses gas, kerosene, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel.

The following acts are prohibited in the El Dorado National Forest:

• Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire or stove fire, except within stoves, charcoal grills or fire rings provided in the Developed Recreational Sites

• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a Developed Recreational Site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleaned of all flammable materials.

•Welding or using any internal or external combustion engine without a spark arresting device that is properly installed, maintained and in effective working order.

Humans Cause 90% of Fires

A study conducted by 15 universities found that from 1980 to 2020, 90% of California’s wildfires were ignited by humans in some way.

“It could be from anything like someone throwing a cigarette out of a car or using machinery that causes a spark,” Glen MacDonald, a geography professor at UCLA and the paper’s lead author, said. “Accidents also happen. People don’t properly put out a campfire and with this dry vegetation and hot temperatures, it doesn’t take much to start stoking a big fire.”