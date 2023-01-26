(KTXL) — A failed drainage culvert has forced the closure of El Dorado County Road starting on Jan. 30, according to the El Dorado County Department of Transportation.

Newton Road in Placerville will be closed between Big Barn Road and Mining Brook Road until 7 p.m. on Feb. 2 as road repairs are underway.

The roadway is a main thoroughfare for residents looking to access Highway 50 or travel to Placerville.

The county said that the failed drainage culvert was discovered when storm waters overwhelmed the flood prevention system.

The culvert was designed to move water from New Weber Ditch underneath Newton Road.

Those who live on the east side of the closure are being advised to use Pleasant Valley Road to Cedar Road by the county.