(KTXL) — Heavy snowfall and flooding throughout the Northern California on Tuesday has caused some schools to delay their normal start times or cancel school all together.

In El Dorado County heavy snowfall will delay the start times of El Dorado High School, Union Mine High School, Independence High School and Pacific Crest Academy by two hours.

The Lodi Unified School District announced on Monday that school will canceled for Houston School and Jo Serna Jr. Charter School due to continued flooding.

Lodi Unified said an update about the school closures will be provided sometime on Tuesday.