(FOX40.COM) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday that it received a call of hot dogs that contained fish hooks near Governor’s Park in El Dorado Hills.

The agency said in a Facebook post shortly before 5 p.m. that it received a report of “cut up hotdogs” scattered along Governor Drive, near Governor’s Park.

The area is in a residential neighborhood near El Dorado Hills Blvd. and Harvard Way.

The pieces of hot dogs, which were found to have fish hooks inside, were collected, the sheriff’s office said.

A deputy “made every effort” to find all of the hot dogs in the area, but the sheriff’s office advises residents to be careful when walking their dogs or other pets so that they do not ingest these potentially dangerous items.

Several commenters on the post questioned what kind of person would do this to other people’s pets, with one person saying that the person responsible should be prosecuted.