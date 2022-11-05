EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A hunter was airlifted from a remote area of El Dorado County Friday.

According to CHP Valley Division Air Operations, the hunter had injured himself after rolling his quad, a type of All Terrain Vehicle, northeast of Slab Creek Reservoir.

CHP said that they were able to locate him and land a quarter-mile away to offload the flight officer/paramedic.

As the paramedic began hiking to the hunter, the pilot flew to another landing zone where two firefighters were loaded on to assist with carrying the hunter to the helicopter.

The hunter was then taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center.