(FOX40.COM) — Jordan Piper received a sentence of 15 years to life on Thursday in connection with the death of his 11-year-old son in Placerville.

In November 2023, he changed his plea of not guilty to guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Roman Lopez, who was found in a storage bin in the basement of the family’s home.

Jordan and Lindsay Piper, the stepmother of Lopez, had reported the boy as missing in January 2020. Hours later, his body was found.

Although there were no obvious signs of trauma, investigators determined that Roman was “malnourished and dehydrated.”

It wasn’t until 2021 that the couple was arrested in connection to his death.

Lindsay pleaded no contest to a second-degree murder charge in May 2022 and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years.

Jordan has already been serving a 15-year federal prison sentence in a separate case for the sexual exploitation of a minor after he was found to have been secretly recording a child who lived with the couple.

As part of the plea agreement, he will serve the murder sentence concurrently.