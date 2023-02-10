(KTXL) — Some of the mail stolen from residents in the Cameron Park area was recovered and will be returned to the rightful owners, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said the area had seen a “rash of mail thefts” earlier this week and that detectives had arrested a suspect and recovered mail found in their vehicle and other locations.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives will be delivering the mail on Friday and Saturday.

Image Courtesy the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office said residents who are not home when the deliveries are being made will instead receive a flyer with instructions on how to claim their mail.