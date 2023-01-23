(KTXL) — On Monday, a man was arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl that killed a woman in May of 2022, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department said that in May of 2022, a minor took a “counterfeit pill that she believed to be authentic.” The victim then overdosed on the pill and detectives found that the pill contained fentanyl, which led to the victim’s death.

According to the sheriff’s office, they identified a suspect in West Sacramento who they believed supplied the counterfeit pills.

Detectives arrested the suspect a day after the woman overdosed at this home in West Sacramento. During the arrest, detectives found “over five thousand counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, cocaine and an illegally possessed short-barreled rifle.”

Narcotics detectives with the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office obtained an arrest warrant after their investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect was arrested on Monday at his parent’s house.

The sheriff’s office said that the suspect was “booked into the El Dorado County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and distribution of a controlled substance to minors.”