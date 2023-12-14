(FOX40.COM) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday morning that they have arrested a man who allegedly dragged a deputy and struck another with his vehicle during a pursuit, according to the sheriff’s office.

At 6:28 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies stopped a Nissan Titan along Knollwood Drive in Cameron Park after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area.

Deputies found that one man was inside the vehicle who had an active felony warrant for his arrest.

While deputies were conducting their traffic stop the man accelerated the truck, causing one of the deputies to be drug by the vehicle before falling several feet and another deputy was struck by the vehicle.

As the man continued to flee from law enforcement he struck several other vehicles before escaping from deputies.

The two deputies were taken to an area hospital in stable condition and were released several hours later to recover at home.

At 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, the man was located by law enforcement in Citrus Heights and taken into custody.