(KTXL) — An El Dorado County man was found dead in the snow, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

– Video above: Locals clear snow in Sierra before next storm

Ronald Owen, 62 was found in the 4000 block of Escondito Court in Camino in the snow near a vehicle with no clear sign of cause of death.

The sheriff’s office is working to determine the cause of death.