(KTXL) — A two-vehicle collision near Pollock Pines on Sunday resulted in a “mass casualty incident” after 12 people were treated for various degrees of injuries, according to the El Dorado County Fire Protection District.

At around 12:15 p.m., fire crews responded to the collision along US Highway 50, just west of Bridal Veil Falls, with one person in critical condition, four people in stable condition and seven other with minor injuries.

The critical patient was transported by helicopter to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, and four patients were transported by ground ambulance to Marshall Medical Center and UC Davis Medical Centers. The remaining seven people were released on the scene.

El Dorado County Fire Protection District

El Dorado County Fire Protection District

El Dorado County Fire Protection District

The California Highway Patrol Placerville station is investigating the crash, by 1:30 p.m., the roadway was cleared.

Responding resources included Engine 17, Division 7705, Engine 25, Medic 25, Medic 49, Engine 328 and Medic 19 from the CAL FIRE Amador-El Dorado Unit.