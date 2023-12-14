(FOX40.COM) — Nearly 17,000 pounds of trash were cleaned up in Pollock Pines in December during a partnered clean up with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office and the Community Economic Development Association of Pollock Pines (CEDAPP), according to the sheriff’s office.

On Dec. 2, the cleanup took place behind the CVS in Pollock Pines which has been used for years as a dumping ground and the site of an encampment.

During the cleanup, 16,900 pounds of garbage and tree trimmings were removed, along with 16 vehicle tires and 26 hypodermic needles.

“This event was a culmination of several months of planning and could not have been accomplished without the support of the community,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The cleanup involved the sheriff’s office, CEDAPP, CVS, Mountain Enterprises, True Value Pollock Pine, Kingpin Services and 15 community members.