EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man that was reportedly walking naked in the forest near Mount Aukum.

The sheriff’s office became aware of the man when a person hiking south of Farnham Ridge Road near the community of Fiddletown called in the “suspicious occurrence.”

The man was reported to be between 50 and 60 years old, with gray hair and no clothing. The caller said they attempted to help the man but he ran away.

When deputies arrived, they launched an unmanned aerial system and used an off-highway vehicle to search for the man, but they were unable to locate him.