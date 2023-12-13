(FOX40.COM) — It has been more than two years since the Caldor Fire devastated the community of Grizzly Flats, and it is showing signs of rebirth with the return of a community pillar: the post office.

For the last two years, those who have rebuilt their lives in Grizzly Flats have had to trek more than 20 miles to Diamond Springs for any mail-related trips.

El Dorado County District II Supervisor George Turnboo told FOX40.com that more than 40% of the Grizzly Flats population is seniors and this drive has served as a serious inconvenience and risk.

“I am glad that we made this happen,” Turnboo told FOX40. “I feel for these people and it really gives them hope.”

Turnboo said that one of the things he wants to make sure is reinstalled at the post office is the community bulletin board.

The bulletin board was where community members would meet, and bringing it back would be another step toward rebuilding that sense of community, according to Turnboo.

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. is scheduled to install a meter and turn on power to the post office on Thursday, according to Turnboo.

United States Postal Service representatives in the Sacramento area said there is not an anticipated opening date for the post office.

The post office will also need new staffing as the former postmaster for Grizzly Flats retired and the one other employee now works at a different location, according to USPS.

The USPS said there will be a grand opening ceremony once the post office is ready to open.

Turnboo said the next steps in rebuilding Grizzly Flats are the continued development of a community center in partnership with the National Forest Service and the rebuilding of Walt Tyler Elementary School.