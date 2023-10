(FOX40.COM) — The public is being asked to avoid the area of Latrobe Road near South Shingle Road in Shingle Springs due to an overturned fuel truck, according to California Highway Patrol Placerville.

Latrobe Road os closed from South Shingle Road to Sun Ridge Meadow Road.

South Shingle Road is also closed from Latrobe Triangle Road to Latrobe Road.

There is currently no estimated time of reopening as responding crews work to clear the roadway.