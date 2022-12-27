(KTXL) — The parents of a family were detained after five children were found in “neglectful living conditions” and several animals were found malnourished and neglected, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff.

The agency said on Tuesday morning that detectives and officials from El Dorado County Animal Services served a search warrant in the area of Garden Valley, a community located about 50 miles northeast of Sacramento.

Once officials arrived, they found “a variety of animals” that appeared to be malnourished and neglected. The sheriff’s office shared a photo of an emaciated dog along with information about the detainment and the search warrant.

During a search of the property, officials also found five juvenile children whose living condition “was determined to be neglectful.”

Officials took the children to Child Protective Services and arrested the parents on five charges of child endangerment and three charges of animal cruelty, the sheriff’s office said.