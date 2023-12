(FOX40.COM) — Highway 50 in ⁦between Meyers and Pollock Pines (Sly Park Road) was closed for over two hours because of a police investigation.

Around 10:52 a.m., Caltrans reported that all vehicles must exit the highway near Meyers and Pollock Pines. California Highway Patrol officer reported a suspicious item located around the area and that they are is working with El Dorado County Sheriff on the investigation.

At 1:20 p.m. CHP announced the roads were back open in both directions.