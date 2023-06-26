(KTXL) — A Northern California man was sentenced to more than a year in prison for the “possession of dogs for use in an animal fighting venture,” according to a statement issued Monday by the Dept. of Justice.

The Dept. said Carlos Villasenor of Placerville ran a dog breeding business focused on “desirable dogfighting bloodlines,” transported dogs between California and Mexico for the use of dogfighting, and sold dogs to buyers outside of the state.

Officials said that his history in dog fighting dated back to at least 2009, and the case against him began in September 2020, when the sound of dogs fighting and people egging the dogs on was heard from his property in Placerville.

Several months later, agents served a federal search warrant and seized 27 pit bull-type dogs and a chihuahua mix allegedly used as a “bait dog,” the Dept. said.

Many dogs had untreated conditions, and agents found throughout the property “implements of the dogfighting trade,” including treadmills and veterinary supplies, such as skin staplers, syringes, antibiotics and IV bags, the Dept. said.

Villasenor was seeking to grow his clientele outside of the Western United States in order to keep his dogs from being acquired by his competition in the Bay Area, the DOJ said.

He was sentenced to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay a $5,500 fine, as well as a $2,700 special assessment.