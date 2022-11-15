PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The body of a Placerville man was found on Saturday near where a woman was arrested the night before as a drunken driving suspect, according to the California Highway Patrol.

On Friday night, officers were sent to the area of Mosquito Road and Highway 50 after receiving reports of a crash between a Mercedes-Benz and a Prius. When officers arrived on the scene, the CHP said they found that the driver of the Mercedes-Benz, Erica Chambers, had fled the scene.

CHP said, with help from the Placerville Police Department, Chambers was arrested and booked into the El Dorado County Jail on suspicion of driving while under the influence.

On Saturday, CHP officers were sent to the same area after receiving reports of a human body in the bushes near the guardrail. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a deceased male who was later identified as Mason Visman.

Visman was wearing a tuxedo when he was found, and according to the CHP, he was seen at a wedding with Chambers. However, officers have not confirmed if the two were together during the crash.

“There was no indication by any witnesses by any involved motorists by the driver of the black Mercedes that there was any passenger and the investigating officer specifically asked the driver, ‘Were you by yourself the time of the crash?’ She indicated she was,” Lt. Rick Hatfield from CHP Placerville told FOX40.

Lt. Hatfield said that Chamber’s Mercedes rear-ended a Prius causing moderate damage to both cars. Then, before police could arrive, Chambers allegedly got back in her car and tried to drive away from the scene.

However, she did not get far before pulling over, jumping out of the vehicle and making a run for it. Lt. Hatfield believes that is one reason why Visman’s body may not have been found at the time of the crash.

Chambers has not been charged in Visman’s death. CHP said that they are working with the district attorney on the investigation.