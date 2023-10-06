(FOX40.COM) — A stabbing in Placerville on Thursday left one person dead and another seriously injured, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

At 6:34 p.m., deputies arrived at Prado Vista Lane in Placerville following reports of a stabbing in the area.

A search of the area resulted in the discovery of a woman who had died in a home and a man at a neighboring home with traumatic wounds.

The man was transported to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies are still investigating the two stabbings and have not said if there is an outstanding suspect.