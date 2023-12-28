(FOX40.COM) — No one won the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday, but a ticket worth over $450,000 was sold in El Dorado County.

A Powerball ticket matching five numbers was sold at a 7-Eleven at 4316 Town Center Boulevard in El Dorado Hills.

The ticket, worth $451,011, matched the winning numbers of 4, 11, 38, and 68, but did not get the red Powerball number of 5.

With to no one winning the grand prize on Wednesday, the jackpot increased to an estimated $760 million for Saturday’s drawing.

The upcoming drawing will be the last one of the 2023 and if there were to be a winner, they would win the ninth-largest Powerball jackpot in history.

According to the California State Lottery, Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is the fourth this year to exceed half of a $1 billion.

For those who are interested in testing their luck, Saturday’s Powerball drawing is at 7:59 p.m. PT. Officials said about 80 cents from every ticket sold goes toward funding for public education.